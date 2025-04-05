Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater ESRB rating suggests it will keep the original's NSFW content

HQ

In August, we'll get to experience a classic Metal Gear Solid title once more with modernised visuals, gameplay, and more. One thing Virtuos doesn't appear to have changed in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, is the Demo Theater.

In the original game, the Demo Theater is an unlockable extra that allows you to view all the game's cutscenes with a free-roaming camera you control. The Peep Demo Theater is unlocked by getting every other scene in the Demo Theater which requires multiple playthroughs.

Via VGC, this extra - which shows female spy Eva in her underwear - has been described in the ESRB rating for the game. "The game contains some suggestive/sexual content," reads the rating. "A man groping a woman's breasts, close-up camera angles of deep cleavage, a character briefly groping a man's crotch, a Peep Demo Theatre allowing players to view cutscenes of a female character's body from a first-person perspective."

This feature may draw some controversy, but it will also likely have support from players who want everything from the original game to be in the remake. We'll have to see if the Peep Demo Theater is as NSFW as it was in the original Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater releases for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on the 28th of August.