Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater confirmed to launch in 2025

Back in January, PlayStation implied that the Metal Gear Solid 3: Remake was set to launch in 2024, something a weird post from GameStop on social media seemed to corroborate earlier this week. Rather fitting, as the original will be 20 years old in November. Unfortunately, it seems like we can abandon that hope now.

Nordic Game Supply, Konami's PR partner in the Nordics, has sent us a press release reminding us about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater's impressive gameplay trailer. The most interesting thing about it, however, is that the press release ends by stating that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is set to launch sometime in 2025, so it seems like Konami has decided to not release Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater too close to each other. I've emailed Nordic Game Supply asking if this is a mistake or not, and will keep you updated if they respond.