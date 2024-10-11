Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater actor confirms new lines have been recorded for the remake

HQ

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is almost a 1:1 recreation of the original Hideo Kojima game, with same map, same story, and even same voice acting. However, there will be new voices from the main cast, according to an actor, who confirmed on Twitter they have recorded new lines.

First, it was actor Jim Piddock, who voiced Major Zero and confirmed "they're on board." "Some new recording with original. I AM Major Zero and always will be. Over and out."

He responded to an user, confirming Lori Alan, who voiced The Boss, had also returned (thanks, GamingBolt).

The slightly disappointing news is that this confirmation probably contextualizes the rumour that David Hayter was back playing Snake, something he implied on his media channels and many fans assumed he was talking about a future project, given the remake is mostly going to use old voice recordings.

In any case, it is good news that the original cast is back 20 years later, even if it's just for a few lines. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will release next year.