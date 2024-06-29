Metal Gear Solid Δ producer would love to work with Hideo Kojima

HQ

Konami has released a new video series called METAL GEAR - PRODUCTION HOTLINE, promoting the upcoming release of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

In it, key people in the production are being asked questions from fans, and it is a stunningly honest video. Acknowledging the somewhat tarnished reputation Konami has with Metal Gear Solid after Hideo Kojima's departure, the producer Noriaki Okamura shares his reactions to the blistering feedback recieved from fans.

With quotes like "Metal Gear is dead, and you're the ones that killed it" and "You cannot even do a simple remaster", it must have been a humbling experience for Okamura. However, the team seems in good spirits and, assuming Kojima would extend that particular olive branch, would love to work with the series creator in the future.

Being asked if he would be open to collaborate with any original team members, Okamura said: "Well, it's not my place to answer on behalf of anyone outside the company, or to guess how they might feel about it. But just speaking for myself, personally, I'd like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream."

Okamura finishes by saying that he is aware that people might have moved on, and the responsibility of making a good game rests entirely on the new team's shoulder.

Whether this really honest approach is enough to restore the trust of the Metal Gear faithfuls remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like the team is in it for the long haul.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is set for a 2025 release.