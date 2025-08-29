Metal Gear Solid Δ modernizes original pin-up posters with new shots of the same models

HQ

As you might expect, and as it should be, there are plenty of Easter eggs in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. Now Automaton is drawing attention to a charming one created to show how long ago the original, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, was released.

It's about the gravure idol posters (posters of young female models posing scantily clad - but not naked) that were included in the original. Since the game offers both Legacy Style and New Style, depending on whether you want to experience the adventure as close to the original as possible or with today's modernities, the developers took the opportunity to have some fun with the concept.

If you play Legacy Style, all the images of gravure idols remain, but in higher resolution. If you choose New Style, however, you get the same models, but with newly taken pictures. Creative producer Yuji Korekado explained in Famitsu that they had asked the original models to send in stylish new pictures of themselves. Some "posed once again in swimsuits and fashionable costumes, others provided family photos."

It's a fun way to show that it's actually been over two decades since we first played Snake Eater. Check out this short YouTube clip for a comparison.

What do you think of this approach - and don't forget to read our review?