Metal Gear Solid collection announced - More on the way

It's not especially easy to play the first four mainline Metal Gear Solid games these days. The fact that Konami removed Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater from digital stores because of licensing issues back in 2021 didn't exactly help either. Fortunately, that's about to change.

Konami has announced that what's called Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will launch on "the latest platforms" this fall. This first of seemingly several collections will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

While the company doesn't say much else in its press release, it sounds like these won't be remasters or the Substance and Subsistence versions, as we're told the collection "allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms". Let's hope that doesn't mean Konami is so greedy that this means the second collection just consists of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, MGS 2: Substance and MGS 3: Subsistence or something like that. They can't be that dumb when we're also getting a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, right?....Right?