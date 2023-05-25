Metal Gear Solid collection also includes the two first games

HQ

Konami didn't exactly drown us in information when Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was unveiled in the PlayStation Showcase last night, so fans were left with quite a few questions. Two of the biggest ones have now been answered.

The Japanese company confirms in a press release that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 won't just include the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but Metal Gear and Metal Gear: Solid Snake as well. We're also told all of the games have "minimal edits to copyrighted contents" despite those scenes being the reason for Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater being removed from digital stores in 2021.