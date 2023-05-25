Metal Gear Solid board game launching later this year

HQ

The remake Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and a collection of the original trilogy was announced yesterday, but this wasn't the only love the stealth franchise got.

As you might remember, a Metal Gear Solid board game was supposed to be released 2019, but was ultimately delayed and then cancelled by IDW in 2020. The creator Emerson Matsuuchi didn't give up though and continued to improve the game and found a new publisher in CMON, and now it's back on track.

The board game aims to capture the stealth and tactical elements of the Metal Gear Solid series, and CMON has previously released successful board game adaptations of other video game properties, so it seems like a great fit. The Metal Gear Solid board game will feature miniatures representing iconic characters from the series, customizable gameplay options, and a solo mode that allows players to experience the game alone.

The game is set to be released later this year.