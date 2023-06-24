Metal Gear Solid 4 was 'running beautifully' on Xbox 360

HQ

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was only available on PS3 when it launched back in 2008, however, apparently this was not always the case, and an Xbox 360 version of the game was planned.

That version of the game never saw the light of day, though, and as Metal Gear Solid 4's assistant producer Ryan Payton says in Steven L Kent's The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol 2 (thanks, Time Extension), the decision to remove it from the Xbox 360 came somewhat late in the day.

Payton explains that "despite how downtrodden my colleagues were with developing on PS3, most of them were still hardcore Sony fans and were not in favour of spending resources on such a test."

"They believed Metal Gear Solid 4 would look and run terribly on Microsoft's older and inferior hardware. One fateful day, the Konami R&D team hosted a meeting where we got to see the fruits of their labour - Metal Gear Solid 4 running beautifully and smoothly on an Xbox 360."



Even though it ran well on the console, due to the Xbox 360 using DVD/ROM discs, which could only hold 8.3GB of storage, there would have been numerous discs required to put the game on that platform, whereas the PS3 used BD-ROM discs which could hold up to 54GB.

Do you wish Metal Gear Solid 4 would have been available on Xbox 360?