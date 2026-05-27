Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots remaster fixes the game's most annoying issue

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Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is getting its most annoying issue fixed as part of its remaster in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. The PS3 game was heavily praised for its incredible story, stealth action gameplay, and its visuals. It was a massive game, but Kojima's vision was a grand one, meaning there wasn't necessarily the space for it all to be loaded at once.

In the remaster, the egregious load times of the original are fixed. In a first look at the gameplay hosted by Washagana TV (via Wccftech), we see that there are no wait times between acts, whereas in the original the game would delete data of the story you'd completed so far to make space for the game still left to play.

Now, the load times are incredibly fast, which you would expect considering the generational leaps we've seen in technology since Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots' release. It's worth noting that there is a difference between the install times and load times in general, as installing the further acts was what caused a lot of problems back at launch. Still, these improvements are welcome ones, and they'll make it easier to convince that friend who still hasn't given Metal Gear Solid a go to finally pick up the games and play them.

Moreover, in the gameplay we see that the iPod is making a surprising return, and there's a new back to main menu option, which is welcome, too. We're sure to see a few more welcome improvements when the game releases in August.