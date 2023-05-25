Metal Gear Solid 3 remake confirmed with beautiful teaser trailer

Rumours about a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater had already been making the rounds for a while when Konami removed Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from digital stores back in 2021, but promised they would return in some form, so I wasn't the only one that took this as all but a confirmation of remasters and a remake. They definitely took their time to show up though.

Konami has finally confirmed Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a remake on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series sometime in the future. This will be called Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, or Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater if you will, so it seems like the company is keeping the door open for other remakes after this one.

It's difficult to say if this will be a remake in the vein of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Resident Evil 2 or The Last of Us: Part I, as one of the few things we're told is that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will "be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience" whilst "also adding new elements".

Still, the fact that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will consist of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater when it launches on "the latest platforms" this fall makes it seem like the upgrades and changes in the latter's remake will be significant. Especially if we also take the screenshots below into account.

What kind of changes do you want to see, and what should Konami most definitely not touch?