Metal Gear Solid 3 and Marathon also confirmed for Xbox

Two of the biggest surprises during Sony's PlayStation showcase tonight was tghe announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake and Bungie's Marathon. One could imagine both of these being PlayStation console exclusives as they were revealed during a Sony event, with Metal Gear being a classic PlayStation franchise and Bungie being owned by Sony.

But it turns out this isn't the case as both titles was shortly after the event confirmed for Xbox as well, which means more player will get to join the fun (Marathon also has cross-play). Neither of these two games have a release date though, and an educated guess would be that they are possibly quite far off.

