Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 removed temporarily

Rumours about a Metal Gear Solid game being remade have been swirling for a long time, and they only got a lot stronger when the usually very reliable Andy Robinson at Video Game Chronicle claimed that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is the one getting remade while the other original Metal Gear Solid titles are being remastered. This seems even more believable now.

Konami reveals that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (including Substance), Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and products with those great games in them are being removed from digital stores today because it doesn't have the rights to some of the historical archive footage used in them any more. What makes this extra interesting is that the Japanese company says it hopes this will only be temporarily, as it hopes to renew the licenses. Would it actually have bothered to spend time and money on this for games that don't exactly fly off shelves these days unless a remake and remasters were coming? I doubt it. How about you?