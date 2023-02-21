Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance anniversary didn't provide fans with a remaster

HQ

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, the game that feels as though it gets more popular every year thanks to memes, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

You'd be forgiven if you didn't know such celebrations were going on, as PlatinumGames didn't really make a big deal out of it. Despite that, some were still hoping for the announcement of a remaster of the action game.

Instead, all fans got were some additional artworks from the 2013 release. While the drawings are cool, they're not nearly what fans were expecting. However, it's hard to stay too mad for too long, as alongside the extra artworks, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance's director included a heartfelt message about the success of the game.

"Ten years after the game's release, my most recent memory of anything to do with the game is seeing Armstrong and Sam appear in so many memes globally," said director Kenji Saito. "It feels unreal that MGR: R is still a topic of conversation a whole decade later."

