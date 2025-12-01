Metal Gear producer talks about "undecided" plans for more remakes

HQ

If you've wrapped up your playthrough of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and have been wondering what's next from Konami, we now have a bit of an update. Speaking with Japanese publication Real Sound, Metal Gear producer Noriaki Okamura revealed that it's currently unclear if more remakes will be on the cards, due to challenges with taking the original works and bringing them back to life.

When queried about what will be in store for the Metal Gear veterans in the future, Okamura explained: "Right now, I'm thinking about what to make next. With Metal Gear, I've been able to create an opportunity for new people to experience my work, so I want to continue doing this.

"However, we haven't yet decided what we'll be creating. There may be remakes, but we may also try new works. The Metal Gear series is like the history of video games, and it ranges from pixel art to cinematic expressions, so the remake method and expression method for each work is different. We don't intend to apply the methodology we created for MGS Delta to all of our works, but rather we will consider the best method for each work."

He goes on to add that while he's confident the development team "achieved a quality that will be enjoyable for modern players without compromising the appeal of previous titles" with Snake Eater, he does also add when asked about a Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots remake that it would be hard to deliver this project.

"The hardware at the time required some pretty special construction to deliver 3D performance with the technology available at the time, and MGS4 also had some pretty special code... It would be pretty hard to bring it up now (laughs)."

So perhaps you'll have to settle for the original game if you want to check out the next chapter in the famed series. Still, would you like to see a remake of Metal Gear Solid 4?