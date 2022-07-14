Cookies

Metal Gear is now 35 years old

The game launched in Japan on July 13 back in 1987.

While the future for the Metal Gear franchise currently seems bleak at best, as Konami doesn't seem to be interested in video games anymore and the series creator Hideo Kojima left the company in 2015. Still, yesterday July 13, was a special day, as the series now celebrates the 35th anniversary.

Metal Gear was originally released on July 13 for the Microsoft/ASCII computer MSX2 in Japan and was eventually also released for NES a few years later. If we'll ever get to play a new adventure with Solid Snake again remains to be seen, but at least we have 35 years of good Metal Gear memories.

