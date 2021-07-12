Metal Gear creator doesn't like PlayStation's Director's Cut

With both Death Stranding Director's Cut and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Sony has indicated that the Japanese company is planning to bring some of the best PlayStation 4 games over to PlayStation 5 with visual enhancements and more content. A nice idea even if the price is debatable, but even the naming convention is divisive.

One of the most influential persons sharing an opinion about it is Hideo Kojima, the creator of Metal Gear, Death Stranding and a few other popular games, who says the following about Death Stranding Director's Cut on Twitter:

"A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened.

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut"."

Kojima-san clearly doesn't hide the fact that he thinks naming it "Director's Cut" is misleading, something I can agree with. How about you? Do you think it's a good idea? Is it cool that Sony is trying out a new strategy for this kind of stuff? What could have been a better name for it?