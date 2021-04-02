Metacritic's top ranked publisher of 2020 is... Sega!

You're watching Advertisements

The annual Metacritic report that details the top ranked video game publishers of the previous year has been released, and the number one spot for 2020 goes to none other than Sega.

The report gathers its data by accumulating and averaging the overall review scores for each game published by the publisher over the previous 12 months. Sega has managed to edge out the victory this time, beating out Annapurna Interactive, Capcom, Sony, and Activision Blizzard, who each occupy the second through fifth slots, respectively.

The top ten publishers are:



1. Sega

2. Annapurna Interactive

3. Capcom

4. Sony

5. Activision Blizzard

6. Microsoft

7. Aksys Games

8. No More Robots

9. Nintendo

10. Devolver Digital



Sega's score is bolstered by Football Manager 2021 (85), Persona 4 Golden on PC (87), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (83), and Yakuza 0 for Xbox One (90), although it did have plenty of other well scoring titles and expansions over the course of the year.

Quite interestingly, 2019's number one publisher 505 Games fell all the way to the 13th slot, most likely due to the fact that the acclaimed Control released the year before.

Thanks, PCGamer.