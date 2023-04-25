Metacritic to improve after review bombings of The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West

HQ

Review bombing, which basically means many consumers give movies, TV shows, games and such extremely negative reviews to make a point out of something that usually has nothing to do with the quality of the product, has been a thing for decades, but there's no hiding that it has increased the last few years. Lately we seen Resident Evil 4, HBO's The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion get review bombed on Metacritic and other websites where the general public can share its thoughts and influence a product's user score. Two of the three have become victims for the same reason, while the third is in the same wheelhouse. This often leads to misleading impressions, so it's good to hear things might change soon.

Metacritic tells Eurogamer that it's "aware of the abusive and disrespectful reviews of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores" and that it's "currently evolving our processes and tools to introduce stricter moderation in the coming months". Not exactly the first time we heard something like this after review bombings make headlines, but hopefully it'll be the last.

Do you think user reviews should be moderated more or stay as they are?