Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Metacritic to improve after review bombings of The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West

We'll hopefully get fewer texts with "woke" in them moving forward.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Review bombing, which basically means many consumers give movies, TV shows, games and such extremely negative reviews to make a point out of something that usually has nothing to do with the quality of the product, has been a thing for decades, but there's no hiding that it has increased the last few years. Lately we seen Resident Evil 4, HBO's The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion get review bombed on Metacritic and other websites where the general public can share its thoughts and influence a product's user score. Two of the three have become victims for the same reason, while the third is in the same wheelhouse. This often leads to misleading impressions, so it's good to hear things might change soon.

Metacritic tells Eurogamer that it's "aware of the abusive and disrespectful reviews of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores" and that it's "currently evolving our processes and tools to introduce stricter moderation in the coming months". Not exactly the first time we heard something like this after review bombings make headlines, but hopefully it'll be the last.

Do you think user reviews should be moderated more or stay as they are?

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.

0
Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



Loading next content