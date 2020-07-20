Metacritic takes a stand against review bombing

You're watching Advertisements

It's been rough for users review lately on sites like Metacritic, where grown-up (well...?) people are using the platforms to lower the average grade because there is something they don't like in it. If the developer or publisher of a game did something that some people didn't appreciate, like launching Borderlands 3 for the "wrong" platform, then the game gets bombed.

This recently led to The Last of Us: Part II being ranked as one of the worst games of all time basically at the same time as it launched. But fortunately, that won't happen again as Metacritic now writes that there will be a 36 hour waiting from the launch until people can start behaving like babies again:

<em>"We recently implemented the waiting period for all user reviews in our games section to ensure our gamers have time to play these games before writing their reviews. This new waiting period for user reviews has been rolled out across Metacritic's Games section and was based on data-driven research and with the input of critics and industry experts."

Is this a good move from Metacritic?

Thanks Gamespot