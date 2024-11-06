Metacritic responds to review bombing of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard hasn't even been out for a week, and yet considering the constant conversation it creates, you'd think we're going over years of discourse here. Some are very happy to see the acclaimed series back, while others see it as a disappointment. Then you have the very loud crowd calling it Woken Age: The DEIguard.

The Steam reviews for the game do reflect the presence of this crowd somewhat, but considering you need to actually buy and play the game to review it on Steam, there is less of a presence of the anti-wokies around. Instead, you'll find them at their thickest on Metacritic, where there are a bunch of user reviews scoring the game a 0 more for its politics than its gameplay, presentation, story, etc.

In a response to Eurogamer, Metacritic has outlined its thoughts on the review bombing. "We take online trust and safety very seriously across all our sites including Metacritic," a spokesperson said. "Metacritic has a moderation system in place to track violations of our terms of use. Our team reviews each and every report of abuse (including but not limited to racist, sexist, homophobic, insults to other users, etc) and if violations occur, the reviews are removed."

So, in cases where things like slurs or other derogatory language are used, the review will go down, but otherwise the user score on Metacritic isn't likely to change.

