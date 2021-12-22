Metacritic presents the worst-reviewed titles of 2021

HQ

If you want to know whether a game is good or bad, you should always keep an eye out on our review section. But let's be honest, there are other video game sites in the world as well (gasp!), and sometimes it's interesting to see what they think as well.

An easy way to do this is by using the review aggregator Metacritic, which collects reviews from all over the world. Now they have revealed the lowest reviewed games of 2021, and besides being a fun read, it's also good to know what you really shouldn't spend your Christmas vacation with. As you might expect, the shameful category was won by eFootball 2022, but it's not every year we see a Grand Theft Auto on such a list...

