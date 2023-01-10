Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Meta will soon stop supporting the Quest 1

An email blast sent around has stated that there will not be any new features and that certain areas will be inaccessible from March 2023.

It seems like Meta is winding down support for the original Meta Quest virtual reality headset. This comes as an email blast has been sent around to various users and journalists (thanks, The Verge), which states that there will both not be any additional new features, and that certain current features will become inaccessible from March 2023.

The email states that Meta is "committed to supporting the community of Quest 1 users", and yet it also adds that there will not be any new features, users won't be able to create of join a party, will lose access to Meta Horizon Home from March 5, 2023, and that from 2024 onwards there will be no further security or bug patches.

Granted, you will still be able to use apps and the headset going forward, but just expect it to become a shadow of what it once was.

Considering Meta recently unveiled the Quest Pro, it's not exactly surprising that the company is looking to move on from its older system, in order to continue focussing its attention on the Quest 2 and the newer Pro.

