Meta will continue to support the Quest 2 "for a while"

Late last week, Meta announced the Quest 3 virtual reality headset, a device that will pick up and continue on from the wireless offering of the Quest 2. Revealed as part of a showcase that also gave looks at a bunch of new games coming to the virtual reality platform, now that the show is behind us, many have wondered what Meta's plans with supporting the Quest 2 will be now that a more powerful successor is almost here.

To that end, Meta CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth has taken to Twitter to reveal that the Quest 2 will continue to be supported for "quite a while", even if there is a very real assumption that more demanding games will look to be Quest 3 only.

"The games we announced in the Gaming Showcase are all playable on both Quest 2 and 3, and we expect that to remain the norm for quite a while. Of course mixed reality and high power titles may start to target Quest 3 over time".

As for when the Quest 3 is slated to debut, the virtual reality headset is planned for later this year, with more information planned at another Meta event in late September.