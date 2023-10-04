Meta wants to start charging for Facebook and Instagram

HQ

According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, both Facebook and Instagram may start charging money in the EU, at least for those users who do not want to allow parent company Meta to collect personal information for targeted advertising. The new model, allegedly called SNA (Subscription No Ads), will entail a monthly cost of $14 for those who want an ad-free experience on Facebook.

If you want to avoid ads on several of Meta's platforms, for example also Instagram, an additional fee of about $7 per service will be added. On mobile phones, it is also expected that this will be even more expensive and cost the equivalent of $15, due to Google and Apple's own fees. If this new subscription becomes a reality, it will be rolled out on the European market within the next few months.

Are you willing to pay for Facebook or Instagram?