Meta unveils its "most advanced AI glasses" to date

HQ

During the recent Meta Connect show, Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage to reveal one of the next big innovations from Meta and specifically its smart glasses department. Known as the Meta Ray-Ban Display, these are being regarded as the "most advanced AI glasses we've ever sold," with them featuring full-colour, a high-resolution display that can be hidden when you don't need it, plus an accompanying Neural Band that translates signals from your muscles into commands for your glasses.

As per Meta on what you are able to achieve with these glasses, we're told: "Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are designed to help you look up and stay present. With a quick glance at the in-lens display, you can check messages, preview photos, see translations, get help from Meta AI, and more — all without needing to pull out your phone. It's technology that keeps you tuned in to the world around you, not distracted from it."

It's regarded as the first product to take advantage of microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-colour display, not to mention the electromyography (EMG) band that is described as a "huge technical feat because of the level of variance in people's muscles."

The glasses and band come in two colours, both Black and Sand, and we're told that the glasses have Transitions lenses so you can wear them indoors and outdoors. The glasses have a battery that should last 30 hours when including the juice in the portable charging case, and the Neural Band comes in three sizes too.

This is an ad:

Naturally, as with all innovative tech products like this, this initial model is not cheap and Meta expects pricing to begin at $799 for the glasses and the EMG band together. It will likely get cheaper as the technology becomes increasingly popular and refined, and as for where you can snag one of these devices, the rollout will begin with the United States first this year, before expanding to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada in early 2026.