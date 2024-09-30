Meta unveils its first true augmented reality glasses

HQ

Meta has been working to properly explore the augmented reality space for a long while now. For the most part, this has been in the form of Project Nazare, which now has an official name and has been presented to the world.

It will now be called Orion, and as Meta claims, it is said to be the "most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made." Not that there is much competition in this space currently, but still for anyone interested in hearing what these glasses can do, we're told they "combines the look and feel of a regular pair of glasses with the immersive capabilities of augmented reality" and that they use holographic displays to place 2D and 3D content where you want, use contextual AI to sense and understand the world around you, and have a lightweight design making them perfect for indoor and outdoor usage.

It doesn't seem as though Meta has plans to widely launch Orion just yet, as it's noted that the prototype model is being given to Meta employees and select others to learn more and continue refining them ahead of the debut of a consumer AR glasses line eventually. What Meta has promised is that "in the next few years, you can expect to see new devices from us that build on our R&D efforts. Orion isn't just a window into the future - it's a look at the very real possibilities within reach today."

Would you pick up a pair of Orion glasses if they were available?

