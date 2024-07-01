Meta to completely drop support for Quest 1 this August

HQ

At the start of the year in 2023, Meta revealed that it was to stop supporting the Quest 1 with new features and apps, essentially signifying that the headset was soon set to become redundant. Granted, at that time, Meta didn't actually decide to stop supporting the Quest 1 in a hardware sense, meaning it still received bug fixes and security patches. This will no longer be the case come September.

Eurogamer has noticed that Meta has put out a message to Quest 1 owners, specifically stating that bug fixes and security updates for the headset will come to an end on August 31, 2024.

"We'd like to let you know that starting 31st August 2024, we will no longer provide bug fixes or security updates for Meta Quest 1 headsets. You will still be able to download new apps and continue using your existing apps as long as they are supported by the developer. However, if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise."

It should be noted that Meta Quest 1 systems will still be useable and accessible, but you shouldn't expect to see any further improvements or enhancements going forward.