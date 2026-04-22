Meta starts recording employee mouse and keyboard actions for AI training

HQ

AI is everywhere, but it needs real people's actions and work as material to train itself. According to Tweak Town and reported by Reuters, Meta is installing tracking software on all its employees' computers to log mouse movements and keyboard keystrokes. The idea is to train and build AI agents that can "perform work tasks autonomously", and especially to accelerate AI model training in areas where they struggle.

This Model Capability Initiative (MCI) will apparently run on all work-related apps and websites, but that's not all. It will also take screenshots of employees' displays. Of course this is being portrayed as a positive thing, which can be seen in a statement from Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone.

"If we're building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them, things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus."

And what happens, when it is decided, that the AI model is ready? Is that the time to lay off people, who helped to train that AI model? We shall have to wait and see.