Meta seems to be planning a cheaper and controller-free Quest headset

If you've been wanting to upgrade your Meta Quest headset, but don't fancy paying the rather pricey tag that is attached to the Meta Quest 3, there might be a solution to this problem coming next year.

Because Bloomberg has now reported that Meta is exploring ways of offering a cheaper version of a Meta Quest headset. The idea is that this gadget will use less costly components (likely making it less powerful) and that it could even come without hand controllers bundled in. This will mean that users will need to separately purchase accessories to use hand gestures with the system.

There's no word on what this device will be called or what kind of price range it will be looking to hit, but with this regarded as an "entry-level headset" that is cheaper, it should be fairly cheaper than the Quest 3, which is retailing for £479.99 / €549.99.