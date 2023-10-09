Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Meta seems to be planning a cheaper and controller-free Quest headset

      It could arrive as soon as next year.

      If you've been wanting to upgrade your Meta Quest headset, but don't fancy paying the rather pricey tag that is attached to the Meta Quest 3, there might be a solution to this problem coming next year.

      Because Bloomberg has now reported that Meta is exploring ways of offering a cheaper version of a Meta Quest headset. The idea is that this gadget will use less costly components (likely making it less powerful) and that it could even come without hand controllers bundled in. This will mean that users will need to separately purchase accessories to use hand gestures with the system.

      There's no word on what this device will be called or what kind of price range it will be looking to hit, but with this regarded as an "entry-level headset" that is cheaper, it should be fairly cheaper than the Quest 3, which is retailing for £479.99 / €549.99.

