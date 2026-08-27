Meta reaches settlement with US states, agrees to pay $18 billion and introduces protections for teens

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The landmark trial against Meta only lasted a week, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn't even testify, because the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp reached an agreement with 52 attorneys general from the US states, as well as territories and the District of Columbia, agreeing to pay approximately $18 billion to the states.

The states had accussed Meta to make their social platforms addictive and hide the dangers it posed to mental health, specially for young people, which is linked to the epidemy of mental health problems within teens, young people and children.

In addition to the payment, Meta has agreed to a series of protections for young people and stronger parental control, that will only be introduced in the participant states in the United States, including:



A default two-hour daily time limit that teens can only turn off with a parent's permission



A default block of the apps between midnight and 6am



Notifications muted by default between 8 AM and 3 PM (school hours)



Prompts every 15 minutes of continous screen time on Facebook and Instagram to encourage leaving the platform



Non-algorithmic feed



Turn off autoplay (content doesn't automatically plays)



Hidding the number of likes and reactions on posts (theirs and other's)



Disabling cosmetic surgery and extreme makeup filters



Stronger measures to disable accounts of under-13s



The settlement is big, but nothing compared to estimations made that, if Meta lost the trial, they could have paid over a trillion US dollars, which would have severely damaged a company even as big as Meta. The money will be sent to the US states and used to fund youth online safety initiatives.

However, 30% of those $18 billion ($5.3 billion) will not be payed unless YouTube (owned by Google) and TikTok (owned by ByteDance) implement similar measures (one-hour daily limit, night mode and age assurance measures).

Florida attorney general doesn't join the settlement

The settlement has been accepted by the majority of states in the US, but James Uthmeier, attorney general in Florida, did not join the settlement, saying "the payouts are peanuts compared to the profound harms Meta's profit-driven addictive features inflicted on kids, and a slap on the wrist for a trillion-dollar corp that'll pay more to lawyers than to the states". Uthmeier claims they will continue suing Meta. "Corporations like Meta will never learn a lesson if they don't incur real costs for breaking the law."