Meta Quest Gaming Showcase to take place this April

HQ

Meta will be hosting a Quest Gaming Showcase in a few weeks, a small event that aims to give a look into a bunch of upcoming titles and projects landing on Meta's wireless virtual reality platform.

Set to take place on April 20 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, Meta has given a brief outline of what we can look forward to.

"You can expect new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises."

There is no mention as to how long the showcase will be, but we are told that it will be streaming in various places, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and on Oculus TV.