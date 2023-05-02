Meta Quest Gaming Showcase announced for June

HQ

Meta has announced a Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for the 1st of June. It will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and Meta Horizon Worlds.

There's no word on what games will be featured at the time of writing, though some are expecting a look at Ghostbusters VR as well as updates on hit games like Beat Saber. Something that isn't expected to be shown is a new VR headset, as this is likely going to be saved for an event more focused on hardware.

What are you hoping to see from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase?