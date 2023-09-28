Meta Quest 3 to launch in October

HQ

As part of the Meta Connect recently, Meta has officially confirmed when the next iteration of its Quest virtual reality headset will be making its debut. Set to launch on October 10, 2023, the Meta Quest 3 will be a mixed reality system that comes in one of two storage options, 128 GB for $499.99 and 512 GB for $649.99.

Meta has announced that this system will be powered by a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform and that it will feature a 4K Infinite Display set of optics (2064x2208 resolution per eye) that promise a 30% leap in resolution when compared to the Meta Quest 2. It will also have a 40% slimmer profile, making it less of a bulky system.

The Meta Quest 3 will also support spatial audio that is said to offer a 40% louder audio range than that of the Quest 2, and if you're eager to get your hands on one of these systems, pre-orders are now available.

Check out a look at the Meta Quest 3 in action below.