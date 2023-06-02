Meta Quest 3 has been officially announced

HQ

What for a long time has only been floating as loose rumors has now been officially announced, Meta Quest 3 - the latest in the line of VR headsets from Meta and Mark Zuckerberg. With a price tag of $499.99 and 128GB of storage space, Meta Quest 3 is an upgrade on several areas compared to previous devices. Among other things, the construction is 40 percent lighter and with the new Snapdragon chip inside, the performance is more than doubled.

The Quest 3 also promises full backward compatibility with old software, comes with the all-new Touch Pro controls, and is also equipped with three sensors on the front of the headset. These not only help to visually distinguish the Quest 3 from its predecessor, but house four different cameras along with a depth sensor, all of which assist in improving the headset's AR performance.

Meta promises to showcase the Quest 3 in more depth during their planned Connect event on September 27th. They also inform that the price of Quest 2 from June 4 will be $100 cheaper (down to $299.99), this to make it possible for even more people to experience Meta and VR as inexpensive as possible. If you are interested in Quest 3, you can already sign up for the official waiting list here.

"Immersive VR + Breakthrough Meta Reality in a Single Device

On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one. These new experiences go beyond today's mixed reality by intelligently understanding and responding to objects in your physical space and allowing you to navigate that space in natural, intuitive ways that were nearly impossible before. High-fidelity color Passthrough, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding let you interact with virtual content and the physical world simultaneously, creating limitless possibilities to explore. Now you can play a virtual board game on your kitchen table with Demeo, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, or dive into a fully immersive world to do things that are simply not possible otherwise. Quest 3 makes Meta Reality available to even more people and at a lower price point, making it our first mass-market offering to deliver both cutting-edge VR and MR experiences in a single device, setting a new benchmark for future headsets.

Redesigned for Comfort + Control

With a 40% slimmer optic profile* compared to Quest 2, Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset. We also completely redesigned Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers with a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor. Thanks to our advances in tracking technology, we've dropped the outer tracking rings so the controllers feel like a more natural extension of your hands and take up less space. We also included TruTouch haptics that first debuted in Touch Pro to help you feel the action like never before. You can even upgrade to our fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers for a premium experience. And hand tracking will be supported out of the box, so you can explore without controllers, thanks to Direct Touch that lets you use just your hands to interact with virtual objects.

World's Best Library of Immersive Content

Quest 3 is compatible with the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR games, apps, and experiences (and counting), and we've got even more exciting new VR and MR titles lined up for launch. That means Quest 3 will have the world's best library of immersive experiences on day one. Be sure to tune in to today's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for a rundown of new games and updates coming to the Quest Platform — plus a sneak peek at Quest 3's AAA flagship adventure."

Are you getting a Meta Quest 3?