Meta lays off hundreds more

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Facebook's parent company Meta is laying off even more people, as reported by Engadget. Hundreds more, in fact, and Reality Labs division is one of the prime recipients in all of this.

Still, it's short of the reported 20% workforce reduction plans that were leaked earlier in March. At the end of 2025, Meta's workforce was around 79,000 employees.

Meta is "looking to offset its costly AI infrastructure investments, which include a plan to spend $600 billion on data centers by 2028", according to Engadget. Other parts of the company affected by lay offs are recruiting, sales, Facebook and global operations divisions.

In January, Reality Labs lost over 1,000 people, and this new round of lay offs is a follow up to that.

At the same time, SEC filings reveal that the company is planning a lucrative new incentive system for six executives: CTO Andrew Bosworth, CFO Susan Li, COO Javier Olivan, and CPO Chris Cox. They're set to receive "more stock-based compensation tied to performance". This might mean up to $2.7 billion for each executive.