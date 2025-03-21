Meta is rolling out its AI assistant to 41 European countries this week

HQ

There are already so many different artificial intelligence "companions" in the wild that it can be difficult to know which one is best for you. Whether it's Apple's Siri, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, X's Grok... The list goes on and now it is even being expanded with another option.

Meta has announced the largest rollout yet for its Meta AI platform. The system, which made its first debut in a handful of countries in 2023, is now set to reach 41 more European countries and 21 additional overseas territories too, with the platform even featuring intelligent chat functions in six European languages.

As for why it has taken Meta AI so long to get a grand European rollout, Meta explains: "It's taken longer than we would have liked to get our AI technology into the hands of people in Europe as we continue to navigate its complex regulatory system - but we're glad we're finally here. Over the coming weeks, we'll take the first step in making Meta AI's chat function available in six European languages, with a view to find parity with the US and expand our offering over time."

You'll be able to see the Meta AI system in Meta's various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Whats App, and Messenger. It's found via the new blue circle icon in the task bar.

