Meta is removing the remaining restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Donald Trump has been the talk of the world over the weekend following the former US President and the upcoming presidential candidate being the subject of an assassination attempt. But it seems like that isn't the only story about Trump worth knowing as of late.

Because Meta has revealed that it has removed any ongoing restrictions and guardrails on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. These were imposed following Trump using the platform to spread false information and oftentimes violence-inciting comments, with Meta finally enforcing restrictions on Trump's accounts after the attacks on the US Capitol in January 2021.

However, as Trump is a leading candidate in the coming Presidential Election, Meta has announced that it is removing these restrictions all "to ensure people can hear from political candidates on our platforms".

"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis. As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties. In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed."

Meta has also added that any other accounts that faced similar suspensions and restrictions will be reviewed in line with its Community Standards regulation to see whether restrictions can be relaxed or need to be enforced further.