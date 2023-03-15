Meta is cutting 10,000 more jobs

HQ

Meta has announced that it will be cutting 10,000 more jobs across the company. As revealed by Mark Zuckerberg himself in a post on Facebook, it's said that this process is part of a company restructuring during its "Year of Efficiency".

Specifically, Zuckerberg notes that the job cuts are being made to "make us a better technology company" and to "improve our financial performance in a difficult environment so we can execute our long term vision."

To add to this, we can expect to see lower priority projects cancelled across Meta's network, a reduced hiring rate, a flatter hierarchy, a reduced recruitment team, and as mentioned a moment ago, the 10,000 cut jobs and the cancellation of around 5,000 additional roles that were waiting to be filled.

As for who will be affected, layoffs in the tech groups will be announced in late April, with business groups layoffs in late May, and something similar planned for international teams as well, although Zuckerberg stated that local leaders will follow up with news on this matter.

"This will be tough and there's no way around that," as Zuckerberg states. "It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. They've dedicated themselves to our mission and I'm personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve."

In the lengthy post, Zuckerberg also asks employees at Meta to look to find ways to work together in-person, as "engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely".

The Meta executive signed off by adding: "Our community is extremely resilient. Change is never easy, but I know we'll get through this and come out an even stronger company that can build better products faster and enable you to do the best work of your careers."