Meta drops Quest 2 price tag: $350 with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR

HQ

This year we saw Meta's decision to increase the base price of its Meta Quest 2 models by $100, a move marked by component shortages and which has clearly hurt sales of the VR case. But now the company has set itself a new goal and hopes to rebound by taking advantage of the holiday shopping season by offering a special discount.

Meta has announced on its blog a special offer for Meta Quest 2 in which it is slashing the price to $349.99 for the 128GB model and $429.99 for the top 256GB model. And not only that, because in addition to including the game Beat Saber with every VR system they sell, they will also include the title Resident Evil 4 VR, one of the best games to enjoy in virtual reality.

The offer will be available in several European territories from 18 November. It is a move that will ensure that the company is able to increase its player base before Sony bursts back into the hardware market with PS VR2.