Meta buys infamous "social network" for AI bots

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Moltbook became internet-famous over night due to some of the statements on it, and the fact that it is for AI agents, and not real people. No, it is not a joke, and was also met with mistrust as a lot of the inter-AI bot talk on the site seems like, well, AI slop and a massive security risk.

And now, Meta owns it, but refuses to disclose the price according to the BBC.

Moltbook is based on OpenClaw, an open source AI platform, and one of Meta's main competitors, OpenAI, has just hired them founder of OpenClaw, in a clear attempt to get ahead of Meta on the AI front.

Meta already bought Manus, another AI agent back in December, and added that along OpenClaw to their "superintelligence lab". On top of that, they invested more than $14 billion in Scale AI as well. ScaleAI financial report for 2025 is currently not available, but despite a revenue of $870 million in 2024, a valuation of $25 billion is expected. Just like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, Meta is investing heavily in AI, despite almost none of these startups and smaller scale systems have made profits that justify their valuations and high level purchasing prices.

Meta is at the same time fighting multiple lawsuits, and just a few days ago lost the first of more than 1000 cases on accountability, with the main focus being on whether or not Meta and Youtube are aware of their products posing risks to the mental health of especially young people, with TikTok and Snapchat already having settled in the same case.