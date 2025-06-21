Meta and Xbox team up for surprise VR drop

HQ

It looks like the rumors were true. Meta and Microsoft are gearing up to launch new hardware together - the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. It's a black-and-green special model featuring a matching Elite Strap, an Xbox controller, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for around $400. At its core, it's "just" a Quest 3S with Xbox branding, and everything is streamed via the cloud.

According to rumors, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is set to launch as early as next week, and there doesn't seem to be any formal event planned. It's simply a so-called shadow drop for the first VR device to carry the Xbox logo. This marks yet another step in expanding and spreading the Game Pass ecosystem, and we can expect more details soon. Check out the leaked images below.

Is this something you'd consider picking up?