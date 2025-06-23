Meta and Oakley team up for "performance AI glasses"

HQ

The plethora of glasses with cameras, augmented reality, artificial intelligence support, and more is not nearly a surprise anymore, as many makers do something in this vein. Perhaps the highest-profile example is Meta and Ray-Ban, but soon the former will be teaming up with a new partner to debut a fresh line of eyewear dedicated to athletes and competitors.

Meta will be working alongside Oakley to create a line of "Performance AI glasses" that are designed to "give you deeper insights into your physical capabilities and help you share your biggest wins - on and off the field." As for what this means in practice, we can expect a built-in camera to capture your unique POV, speakers that can be used to play your favourite music, IPX4 rating to protect against water and sweat, a battery that claims to last 19 hours on standby (unclear when in actual use though...), and as expected, plenty of AI elements as well that can provide helpful feedback, like informing on wind speed when on the golf course.

To begin with, only one variant of the Meta x Oakley glasses is being made, with these being known as the Limited Edition Oakley Meta HSTN that will launch on July 11 for $499. The rest of the collection will follow in the summer for the slightly more affordable price of $399. The glasses are being launched with campaigns featuring Real Madrid and France national team footballer Kylian Mbappé and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Oakley Meta

