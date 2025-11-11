Messi's visit to Camp Nou was not arranged with FC Barcelona, who had no idea he was coming

HQ

Leo Messi's visit to the Camp Nou surprised FC Barcelona as much as his fans. The Argentinian player entered the works of his former stadium and posted that he hopes to "return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, which I never got to do...", a cryptic message which left many people wondering if the player still had a grudge against the club's leadership that caused his abrupt exit in 2021.

Turns out, the club had no idea Messi was about to visit the stadium, and it was instead a surprise visit he made with his Argentinian and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo de Paul, given that Messi had travelled to Spain to then join with the rest of the Argentinian squad in Alicante, to train for a friendly match in Angola on Friday.

According to sources close to the player and club, via EFE, both players visited the stadium and night and asked the security guards to allow them to enter into the stadium, still under construction but expected to partially reopen to the public this month.

The club reacted by sharing the same images from Messi's Instagram account, which further shows that the club was not involved in the visit. Messi's post went viral, with over 22 million likes and counting after 24 hours, and a viral TikTok from a couple recording a romantic video... when suddenly Messi casually walks behind them.