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When Leo Messi scored his first goal in a hat-trick against Algeria, he wiped out tears. He later told they weren't because of the match, and that he's had "tough days".

Days after the match, some reports saying that Jorge Messi, Lionel's father, had died, started circulating in Argentina. In response, Messi's media office said a statement confirming that Jorge Messi was recovering favourably from a health issue, and asked for privacy: "At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity", Messi family said. "A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest."

Messi family did not specify which health problems Jorge Messi, 68, suffered. Leo Messi father still works as his agent and manager of his bsuinesses and media images, accompanying him since his first arrival to Barcelona to his recent move to Inter Miami.

Argentina could qualify for World Cup knockout stages on Monday, June 22, at 19.00 CEST, 18.00 BST, if they beat Austria.