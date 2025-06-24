Messi reunites with former team at Club World Cup: Inter Miami vs. Paris Saint-Germain

HQ

Group A has concluded in Club World Cup, and fate has decided to bring us some thrilling pairings for round of 16. Two draws (2-2 between Inter Miami and Palmeiras, 4-4 between Porto and Al-Ahly) brought in spectacle and emotion, but left things as they were: Palmeiras is group leader and Inter Miami second, the only MLS team to qualify for the next phase, after the elimination of Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC.

Earlier, a goal by Antoine Griezzman in the Atlético vs. Botafogo match was not enough for Atleti to avoid relegation, but did make PSG group leader in Group B, meaning they will face the runner-ups in Group A... none other than Inter Miami: a reunion between Leo Messi and PSG.

The all-mighty PSG, European Champions, coached by Barça legend Luis Enrique but led by a team of young talents (as well as Dembélé, another Barça veteran who didn't quite work) against Inter Miami, filled with old Barça players including Messi, Luis Suárez (who scored a goal last night), Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and coach Javier Mascherano.

And if that wasn't exciting enough, a Brazilian clash between Botafogo, most recent Libertadores champion, and Palmeiras. Those matchesa take place this weekend:



Palmeiras vs. Botafogo: Saturday, June 28, 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



PSG vs. Inter Miami: Sunday, June 29: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



You can check here the times for remaining matches of the week, including round of 16 starting this weekend.