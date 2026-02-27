Messi remains silent about FC Barcelona elections, but states he will never return to Barça as a player

HQ

With the presidential elections approaching for FC Barcelona, slated for March 15, in which outgoing president Joan Laporta aims for a re-election, the name of Leo Messi is being used by his rivals for the presidency of the club, as it was during Laporta's time when Leo Messi left the club due to financial struggles, and he is often blamed for letting the Argentinian star go in the summer of 2021, after promising they would keep him.

It is well documented that the relationship between Laporta and Messi is broken, and Messi even denied a salute to Laporta in the Ballon d'or ceremony in 2023, when Messi won his last trophy following the World Cup. Recently, Messi returned to Barcelona and sneaked into the works of the Camp Nou, without telling the club, with a post reproaching the club that he was not given the chance to say goodbye.

Laporta's rivals, specially Víctor Font and Marc Ciria, have used Messi as an argument against their rival, and entertained the idea of a return, as a player of even as honorary president. Messi, however, according to El Confidencial, has not responded to any proposal, will not vote for the elections as he has a MLS match the day before the elections, and remains completely silent, without favoring any candidate, knowing that his influence could be decisive.

In fact, according to CatalunyaRadio, via The Touchline, Messi would have said that he will not return to the club as a player, prefering to end his career at Inter Miami at the MLS or elsewhere.