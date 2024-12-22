Messi joins Fortnite with his own skin: "Where we droppin'?"

HQ

Football legend Lionel Messi has just made a surprise announcement to his fans on Instagram. The Argentine superstar shared his excitement about his new Fortnite skin, commenting, "¿Dónde caemos? Where we droppin'?" alongside a tag for the official Fortnite account. It seems Messi is ready to join the Battle Royale game in style, just in time for the holiday season. Epic Games had already revealed that Messi would be joining Fortnite, following in the footsteps of other football legends like Neymar Jr., Marco Reus, and Harry Kane.

What are the odds of running into the legendary footballer in a match? Do you think you'll be able to join Messi in a Fortnite game?