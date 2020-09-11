Messi is still the best football player in the world according to FIFA 21

You're watching Advertisements

Just as last year, Lionel Messi is still viewed as the best football player in the world by EA Sports. Barcelona's superstar - that we briefly expected to see play in the Premier League - will indeed be rated higher than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 21. It has now been more than a decade that either of the two rivals have been known as the best player in the game, an impressive feat.

Robert Lewandowski has been rewarded for his incredible season with Bayern Munich and takes Neymar's third place. After four years on the podium, the Brazilian is now the fifth rated player in the game behind Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Kylian Mbappé, the new face of FIFA, enters the top 10 alongside Liverpool's winger Sadio Mané. This means that the defending Premier League champion now has three players among the 10 highest rated in the game, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Only one goalkeeper has found its way among the highest rated players, and it is Jan Oblak, so no Alisson Becker or Manuel Neuer in this year's top 10 (you can see the list below). The full top 100 list is available on EA Sports' official website.



Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona (93)

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio* (92)

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich (91)

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City (91)

Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain (91)

Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid (91)

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool (90)

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain (90)

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (90)

Sadio Mané - Liverpool (90)



*Juve's name in the game since FIFA doesn't have the right to use the real one anymore.

FIFA 21 is set to release on October 9 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One before coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.