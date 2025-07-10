Messi is on a rampaging goal-scoring streak with Inter Miami, breaking a new MLS record

HQ

After their elimination from Club World Cup, losing 4-0 to PSG, Inter Miami and Leo Messi have not wasted any time in making history again for MLS. The Argentinian footballer has broken a new record in the "soccer" league in the United States, by being the first footballer to score four consecutive braces (scoring two goals) in the MLS.

The streak started before Club World Cup, in a 4-2 against Montréal and 5-1 against Columbus Crew. Then, Inter Miami played four games at Club World Cup, winning only one of them. But back at the league, Messi immediately picked cruising speed, scoring twice in a 4-1 win against Montréal, and finally another double against New England, 2-1.

This streak already makes Inter Miami the second top goal-scorer side in the MLS, with 42 goals after 18 matches, only behind the 44 goals by San Diego FC... after 21 matches. Currently, Inter Miami is fifth in the East Conference with 35 points, having played three matches less than most of the other teams. If they were to win all three of them, they would be leaders with 44 points, two more than Cincinnati.

But as they very well know, winning the regular season is one thing... and getting through the play-offs is another.